Mardaani 3 Box Office Prediction: Rani Mukerji Starrer To Open Lowest In Franchise
The two Mardaani movies have been hits. However, Mardaani 3 is tracking to open lowest in the franchise. It will face competition at the box office from the holdover release Border 2.
Mardaani franchise is getting a new entry with Rani Mukerji set to return as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the third installment, set to release on January 30. The film series follows crimes against women and how Roy takes on the perpetrators in slow burn investigative thriller. Mardaani 3's advance booking are on and the film has collected over ₹80 lakh in pre-sales. The numbers are currently not looking promising but the Mardaani franchise has relied on positive word of mouth and spot bookings to fare well. However, for that to come into play, it will have to score terrific reviews.
According to trade analyst Sumit Kadel, Mardaani 3 is tracking to open at ₹1.75- 2.75 crore. The first weekend is expected to wind up with ₹11-13 crore collection. According to Kadel, Mardaani 3 should gross ₹60-70 crore in order to get a hit verdict. The threequel is looking to open lower than the previous two installments. Mardaani (2014) collected ₹3.44 crore on day 1 and ended up with worldwide gross of ₹56.71 crore.
Mardaani 2 (2019) opened at ₹3.80 crore and ended up grossing ₹67 crore worldwide. With Mardaani 3, the buzz surrounding the film is average. The promotions have also been muted. However, the trailer has been well received. The release coincides with Rani's 30-year anniversary in the Hindi film industry and she would surely look for a hit here. However, its run will be affected by Sunny Deol's Border 2, which released on January 23 and is currently inching towards the ₹225 crore mark as its first week winds up on Thursday (January 29). Since the reviews for Border 2 are good, it is expected to witness a decent jump in its biz in the second weekend and this will affect Mardaani 3 at the box office. The film will open in 3,176 shows all over India.
