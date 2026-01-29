Mardaani 3 Box Office Prediction: Rani Mukerji Starrer To Open Lowest In Franchise

Mardaani franchise is getting a new entry with Rani Mukerji set to return as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the third installment, set to release on January 30. The film series follows crimes against women and how Roy takes on the perpetrators in slow burn investigative thriller. Mardaani 3's advance booking are on and the film has collected over ₹80 lakh in pre-sales. The numbers are currently not looking promising but the Mardaani franchise has relied on positive word of mouth and spot bookings to fare well. However, for that to come into play, it will have to score terrific reviews.

According to trade analyst Sumit Kadel, Mardaani 3 is tracking to open at ₹1.75- 2.75 crore. The first weekend is expected to wind up with ₹11-13 crore collection. According to Kadel, Mardaani 3 should gross ₹60-70 crore in order to get a hit verdict. The threequel is looking to open lower than the previous two installments. Mardaani (2014) collected ₹3.44 crore on day 1 and ended up with worldwide gross of ₹56.71 crore.

Mardaani 3 will see Rani battle a female villain | Image: X