Border 2 Teaser Out: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty Roar In Battlefield Of 1971 Indo-Pak War
Border 2 teaser: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh starrer will be releasing in theatres on January 23, 2026. The first glimpse of the epic war movie is out.
Border 2 New Poster of navy officer Ahan Shetty | Image: Instagram
Border 2 teaser: The first ever glimpse of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh starrer is out, coinciding with Vijay Diwas. The makers reveal a 2-minute teaser of the epic patriotic film, showing the story inspired by the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The movie will be releasing in theatres on January 23, 2026.
