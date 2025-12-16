Border 2 Teaser Out: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty Roar In Battlefield Of 1971 Indo-Pak War

Border 2 teaser: The first ever glimpse of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh starrer is out, coinciding with Vijay Diwas. The makers reveal a 2-minute teaser of the epic patriotic film, showing the story inspired by the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The movie will be releasing in theatres on January 23, 2026.