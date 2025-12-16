Sayli Kamble-Dhawal Patil Welcome A Baby Boy After 3 years of Marriage: A Tiny Miracle, A Lifetime Of Love

Sayli Kamble, Indian Idol 12 finalist, and her husband, Dhawal Patil, embraced parenthood on December 12. The couple welcomed a baby boy to their family three years after their wedding and announced the same on social media. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a post that features the tiny feet of a baby. The post reads, "Our bundle of joy has arrived... We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for your blessings." The new parents signed off with their name and date, "Dhawal & Sayli 12.12.2025." The caption reads, "A tiny miracle, a lifetime of love."



Family and friends congratulate new parents Sayli Kamble and Dhawal Patil

Soon after the couple shared the joint post, their family and friends flooded the comment section. Ananya Chakrabortyy wrote, "Congratulations." Priyanshi Srivastava wrote, "Omg congratulations @saylikamble_music ❤️! Happy motherhood." Ankush Bhardwaj wrote, "Many many congratulations." On reading the lovely comments, Sayli penned a gratitude comment, "Thank you everyone for your love and blessings."

In October this year, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child. She shared photos from her maternity photoshoots and wrote, "Aajoba and aajisss."

Sayli was among the 5 contestants on Indian Idol 12. The highlight of her journey on the show was her performance of the song Khatooba, which was lauded by legendary singer Asha Bhosle. She got married to Dhawal in April 2022 in a traditional Maharashtrian style. It was attended by her co-contestants of Indian Idol 12, Nachiket Lele and Nihal Tauro.

On the work front, she is a regional singer and has appeared at several reality shows, including Amul Voice of India, Mummy Ke Superstars and Gaurav Maharashtracha.