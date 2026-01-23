Border 2 X Review: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan Starrer Is A 'Cinematic Triumph' Say Netizens

Border 2 X Review: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty starrer has arrived in the theatres. The social media pages are filled with reviews posted by movie buffs who watched the early shows. Trade analysts Taran Adarsh and Sumit Kadel have also shared their reviews, calling the film "outstanding" and praising Sunny, Varun, Diljit and Ahan's performances.

Border 2 receives positive reviews from netizens

X (formerly Twitter) is flooded with Border 2 reviews with everyone praising the film and thanking it for evoking a sense of patriotism in the youths. Taran Adarsh gave 4.5 stars out of 5 stars and wrote, "Power. Patriotism. Pride... #Border2 makes your heart swell with pride... The film salutes the nation as well as the armed forces... STRONGLY RECOMMENDED. #Border2Review". He lauded director Anurag Singh, the dialogues, calling it a major high point and the music of the movie. Coming to actors, he called Varun's performance a "big surprise". Even Ahan Shetty found his name mentioned in the post. "Varun Dhawan springs a big surprise... He brings intensity, vulnerability, and fire to his role, proving once again that he thrives when backed by strong writing and a well-etched character. Diljit Dosanjh is in terrific form – a sheer delight to watch in every sequence... His comic timing and lighter moments are a huge plus. Ahan Shetty continues his upward journey with a confident, sincere turn – holding his own alongside seasoned performers," he wrote.

Another X user praised Sunny and wrote, "Nobody in indian cinema can mouth dialogues better than #sunnydeol when it comes to peak male testesterone ! Unimaginable." The user added, "#border2 is a nothing but a magnumopus of epic proprtion having each & every elements needed in a sequel of such cult film.. It has got proper doses of emotions, action, drama and above all peak male performances," he urged people to go watch the movie as it is a perfect treat ahead of Republic Day.

A user lauded the makers and said, "THIS IS HOW YOU MAKE A TRUE BLOCKBUSTER WAR FILM. #Border (1997) legacy well kept #Border2 is a complete seetimaar watch on every front, be it war, action, emotions or patriotism." He further praised Varun, Diljit and Ahan for their performance as war heroes. "#AnuragSingh creates a massy Bonanza for Hindi audiences and single screens will just go berserk! It's a power-packed entertainer and adds many elements of its own," the user concluded.

Advertisement

Take a look at more such positive movie reviews below:

Border 2 box office collection day 1

The film is likely to earn in double digits on the opening day. The film was able to sell over 4 lakh tickets, earning ₹12.5 crore in the pre-sales. Maximum collection has come from Delhi, ₹3.62 crore.

Advertisement