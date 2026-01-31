Border 2 Zooms Past ₹250 Crore Mark In 9 Days, Witnesses Jump In Collection In 2nd Weekend

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan starrer Border 2 is performing well at the box office and has turned out to be the first Bollywood hit of the year. Making the most of its Republic Day weekend release window, the movie has now gone past the ₹250 crore mark in 9 days of its theatrical run. Border 2 is expected to hit ₹300 crore mark in its coming second week and will look to do so before new movies arrive on February 6.

Border 2 witnesses boost in biz in 2nd week

Border 2 has managed to maintain a firm grip at the box office. The initial reviews of the Anurag Singh directorial were good and it has helped the movie do well beyond its impressive first weekend haul. On its second Saturday (January 31), the movie minted nearly ₹18 crore, a healthy jump from Friday (January 30) collections, which stood at ₹10.75 crore. So far, Border 2 has minted ₹252.75 crore, with Sunday biz poised to be good again.

Border 2 was expected to face some competition from Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3, but that has not been the case, despite the latter doing good business too.

Border 2 also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Medha Rana and Ahan Shetty. While the 1997 film Border was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict. The movie reportedly didn’t find a release in six Gulf nations — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — due its alleged anti-Pakistan narrative.