Parasakthi On OTT: Sivakarthikeyan-Ravi Mohan's Political Drama Confirms Streaming Date, Know When And Where To Watch

Parasakthi On OTT: Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan feature in the '60s set political drama Parasakthi, which released on January 10. The movie had set up a box office clash with Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan during the Pongal release slot, giving birth to rumours that political interreference was at play. However, Jana Nayagan has still not released as it has not been able to secure an censor certificate.

While Jana Nayagan awaits a theatrical release, Parasakthi is headed for its OTT premiere.

When and where to watch Parasakthi on OTT?

Released in theatres on January 10, the film received mixed reviews. Despite a good start, it faltered at the box office but crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide. Parasakthi will stream on Zee5 from February 7. The movie is expected to premiere in multiple languages, including Hindi. Parasakthi is directed by Sudha Kongara of Soorarai Pottru fame. However, her latest release has failed to match up to the legacy of her earlier film, headlined by Suriya.

Advertisement

Parasakthi is directed by Sudha Kongara | Image: X

With its OTT release announcement, Parasakthi has joined the list of new movies and series making their digital debuts during the Valentine's Week. Other titles include The Raja Saab, Nari Nari Naduma Murari and Kohrra Season 2.

Advertisement

What is Parasakthi about?