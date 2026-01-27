Border 3 Officially Announced After Border 2 Delivers Massive Opening Weekend At The Box Office

As Border 2 continues its strong run at the box office, the announcement of Border 3 has created fresh excitement among fans. Producer Bhushan Kumar has officially approved the third part of the iconic Border franchise, increasing anticipation across audiences.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update, stating, “#BreakingNews... BHUSHAN KUMAR - NIDHI DUTTA JOIN FORCES FOR 'BORDER 3'... After the phenomenal success of #Border2, which has registered an exceptional opening weekend at the boxoffice, #BhushanKumar [#TSeries] and #NidhiDutta [#JPFilms] are set to carry the iconic franchise forward with #Border3. Further details about the third instalment of #Border will be unveiled soon.”

The success of Border 2 has firmly restored the franchise’s status as a major theatrical brand. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film posted impressive figures over its extended opening weekend and once again highlighted the lasting pull of large-scale war dramas rooted in nationalism.

Buoyed by this success, the makers have chosen to move ahead with Border 3. Early development is likely to begin once the team finalises a suitable script. The producers will share further details about the next instalment at a later stage.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh starrer continues to receive a positive response in cinemas, strengthening domestic box-office numbers. The Republic Day holiday on Monday gave collections a boost, with daily earnings rising by 8.26 per cent. The film opened at ₹30 crore and has shown steady growth since then. It earned ₹36.5 crore on day two and ₹54.5 crore on day three, crossing the ₹100 crore mark. By Monday, the film had moved close to ₹200 crore and is expected to cross this figure before the end of its opening week. This strong run is likely to support the recovery of the film’s ₹275 crore budget.