Ranabaali Director Rahul Sankrityan Sets The Record Straight Over AI Use Claims In Title Teaser Of Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer

Amid ongoing debate about moviemakers using AI in films, Ranabaali director Rahul Sankrityan set the record straight with Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer. The title teaser of Ranabaali has been going viral on social media, with netizens praising its striking visuals that hint at the storyline. However, some people assumed the title teaser was generated using AI. While addressing the same, Rahul Sankrityan revealed that the team made Ranabaali using traditional filmmaking methods.

Taking to his X handle, Rahul Sankrityan said that the Ranabaali title teaser video was not made using AI. He explained that the team created every frame using traditional methods and spent several months completing the video. His post reads, “Thank you @idlebrainjeevi garu 🙏🏻. But AI was not used, every frame was worked in older ways- invested months of time.”

Rahul Sankrityan shared this response while replying on X to a user who reviewed the title teaser. The user wrote, “#Ranabaali glimpse is sensational. Largely created using AI, it highlights key aspects of the pre-Independence era, exposing how the British plundered India’s wealth and carried out genocide. The film revolves around a lone individual who dared to stand up against them in the Madras Presidency. Director Rahul Sankrithyan has always been known for strong and compelling story ideas. With Vijay Deverakonda, Arnold Vosloo (of The Mummy fame) and Rashmika Mandanna leading the cast, backed by an excellent technical team, this film is poised to create wonders.”

Meanwhile, Fans have applauded the director for delivering such a high-quality promotional video.

Advertisement

Ranabaali features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, with Mythri Movie Makers producing the film on a grand scale. The Ajay–Atul duo has composed the music, and the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 11 September 2026.

This is not the first time netizens have raised concerns over AI usage in movie posters. A similar debate surrounded Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan when its teaser was unveiled.