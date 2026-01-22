Updated 22 January 2026 at 20:08 IST
Border By The Numbers: JP Dutta's 1997 Classic Registered Higher Footfalls Than Jawan, Stree 2, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Gadar 2
Border was made on ₹10 crore budget. It was shot on real locations and registered more footballs than recent Hindi hits Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan, Stree 2, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and more.
Border 2 is all set to storm the big screens on January 23. The sequel is riding on the legacy of the 1997 classic, directed by JP Dutta. With its poignant storytelling, powerful performances and evergreen music, Border emerged as one of the highest grossing movies of the decade. However, its impact is such that it's still discussed among movies lovers.
In addition, Border earned three National Film Awards: Best Film on National Integration, Best Lyricist for Javed Akhtar and Best Playback Singer (Male) for Hariharan.
Border was made on ₹10 crore budget, as per Box Office India. The near three-hour-long movie released on 290 screens and earned ₹1.12 crore on day 1 and ₹3.23 crore over the first weekend. The film pulled in such numbers despite releasing on a non-holiday. Since the word of mouth was good, the first week collection stood at ₹6.19 crore.
During its run, Border collected ₹63.68 crore in India and $525,000 worldwide, taking its total biz to ₹65.57 crore. Border witnessed record-breaking footfalls, closing in at 3.70 crore mark. Its footfalls are more than recent hits Kalki 2898 AD (3.61 crore), Jawan (3.58 crore), PK (3.57 crore), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (3.52 crore), 2.0 (3.38 crore), Gadar 2 (3.31 crore), Stree 2 (3.22 crore) and more.
Based on the real-life Indo-Pak War of 1971 and adapted from the true events from the Battle of Longewala, Border was filmed in Rajasthan's Thar Desert. The film was shot in the actual sites of the 1971 war in the vast deserts of Bikaner.
Border 2 is set to roll out in 5000 screens on January 23. According to trade talk, it is expected to collect ₹35 crore on its opening day and the number could go higher if the word of mouth is good.
