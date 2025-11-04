Delhi High Court's Ruling on Celina Jaitly's Brother Shifts Focus Back on Indian Soldiers Detained Abroad

An emotional Celina Jaitly took to her Instagram account to pen a long note from outside the Delhi High Court after its ruling in the matter of her brother, Maj. (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly's detention case. As per reports, the actress approached the court alleging that her brother, a Veteran Indian Army, Infantry, 3 Para, Special Forces, had been illegally detained in the UAE since September 2024, and since then, she has not been provided with even the basic information about him. Son of late Colonel Vikram Kumar Jaitly and the grandson of late Colonel Eric Francis of the Rajputana Rifles, Vikrant is the only living member of Celina's immediate family, making his disappearance even tougher for the actress.

On November 3, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Central government to arrange necessary legal and medical assistance for Maj. (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, along with filing a status report for him within four weeks. The court has also appointed a nodal officer to know the status of the veteran soldier. In a big relief to Celina, the matter will be taken up in court again on December 4.



The celebrity connection in the matter has helped bring focus to the plight of Indian soldiers who are detained abroad for months. Maj. (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly's story, while jolting, is not his alone. For several years, Indian soldiers have been held captive illegally abroad. Even though news about their detention remains at the forefront, their anguish is often forgotten a few days later. Addressing the same, Celina told ANI, “It has been a nightmare for me for a year. I am very grateful for today's judgment. As India is rising and becoming bigger and bigger in the international diaspora, our soldiers are becoming targets overseas over and over again. I think today's judgment will really help in bringing him back.”



The actress mentioned the same in her Instagram post as well. A part of her note read, “Indian soldiers abroad continue to be targeted for reasons unknown, I pray to my government for their help & protection for our defenders.” The Delhi High Court's ruling is a ray of hope for the families of Indian soldiers who are waiting for an update on their loved ones who have been detained outside the homeland.