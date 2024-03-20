×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 14:48 IST

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Visit Ram Mandir In Ayodhya With Daughter Malti Marie | PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, to seek the blessings at Ram Mandir. Photos from their visit are doing rounds on social media.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Ram Mandir | Image:ANI/X
  • 2 min read
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were snapped arriving in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, with their one-year-old daughter Malti Marie on Wednesday. The couple is in India to celebrate Holi in Mumbai with the Chopra family and friends. This will be Nick's second Holi in the country.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive in Ayodhya

In the video shared by ANI, Priyanka can be seen holding Malti Marie, and Nick can be seen exiting the airport premises and entering their car. The actress can be seen in a yellow saree featuring a golden border. To accentuate her look, she added yellow bangles and sported a no-makeup look. Nick, on the other hand, dons a traditional ensemble. The couple was surrounded by UP police and bodyguards for a safe exit. The couple is in the city to offer prayers at the Ram Mandir, which was inaugurated this year on January 22.

Later, the couple, along with their daughter, were snapped at the temple. Photos from their visit are now going viral on the internet.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jona's second Holi in Mumbai

Priyanka was in Mumbai with her daughter Malti Marie before Nick checked in on early Monday. The actress attended a Bulgari store launch event in Mumbai followed by A Roman Holi bash hosted by her BFF Isha Ambani. The next day, the couple was seen exiting the residence of Farhan Akhtar late at night.

With both of them in Mumbai, it is expected that the couple will celebrate Holi together with Priyanka's family. At the bash, we can expect Priyanka's family, including cousins Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha, Meera Chopra-Rakshit Kejriwal, friend Isha Ambani-Anand Parimal and other B-town celebs.

Meanwhile, before arriving in Mumbai, the couple was having the time of their life in Dubai, holidaying with their friends, including actress' manager Anjula Acharia. 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 14:41 IST

