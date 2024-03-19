×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 08:32 IST

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Visit Farhan Akhtar's House Amid Jee Le Zaraa Shelved Reports

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who are in India to celebrate Holi, were snapped leaving Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's residence in Mumbai.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. | Image:Varinder Chawla
  2 min read
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who are in Mumbai currently, were spotted together at Farhan Akhtar's residence late Monday, March 18. The filmmaker-actor invited the couple for dinner at his place. It was also attended by Excel Entertainment’s owner Ritesh Sidhwani and his wife  Dolly Sidhwani.

 

(A photo of couple | Image: Varinder Chawla)

 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make a stylish appearance at Farhan Akhtar's residence

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Priyanka and Nick were seen seated in their car and heading home. For dinner, the actress wore a turquoise-coloured ensemble while Nick donned a black T-shirt paired with pants and a red cap. The couple's car was mobbed by the paps but they kept their cool and greeted them with folded hands.

 

 

Is Jee Le Zaraa happening?

Priyanka's visit to Farhan's house has started to make fans wonder if Jee Le Zaraa is back in the making. In 2021, Excel Entertainment announced a female-led travel-themed movie starring Priyanka, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The team had also shared a motion poster at the time of announcement and revealed they would release the film in 2025. However, with no updates over the years, multiple reports started doing the rounds that Katrina and Priyanka had backed out from the project owing to date issues.



 

(A poster of Jee Le Zaraa | Image: Instagram)
(A poster of Jee Le Zaraa | Image: Instagram)

 

Not just this, last year Farhan announced a sequel to Don and revealed that Ranveer will be playing the role of Don in the third installment, while Kiara Advani has been finalised as the leading lady. Now, with Priyanka's recent visit, one can also expect a cameo but would have to wait for the official confirmation.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick are in town for Holi. It will be their daughter Malti Marie's first Holi in India with the Chopra family. 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 08:32 IST

