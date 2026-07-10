Breaking: Rajpal Yadav To Go Back To Jail As Delhi High Court Uphelds Conviction In Cheque Bounce Case
The Delhi High Court upheld a conviction against Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav in the cheque bounce case. In a fresh verdict, the court has sentenced three months' imprisonment for the actor.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
The Delhi High Court was scheduled to pronounce its judgment in the cheque bounce case involving Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav today, July 10. In the latest hearing, the court upheld the conviction against the ace actor. As per Live Law, Yadav has been sentenced to undergo a three-month imprisonment in each of seven cases. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma delivered the sentence to the actor.
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