Shilpa Shetty, Husband Raj Kundra Booked For Allegedly Cheating Businessman Of Rs 60 Crore

Bollywood actress and her husband, Raj Kundra, have been charged with cheating a Mumbai-based businessman, Deepak Kothari, of ₹60 crore. According to reports, the couple, along with a third, unidentified individual, were booked by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). An investigation is underway in the matter, and an official statement from Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra is awaited.

As per businessman Deepak Kothari, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra took Rs 60.48 crore in the time duration between 2015-2023. He has alleged that the money was taken in the pretext of a loan-cum-investment deal for the couple's now defunct company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. However, as per the businessman, the actress and her entrepreneur used the money for their personal expenses.



The offence case was initially registered at Juhu Police Station in Mumbai. However, since the amount was over ₹10 crore, the matter was transferred to the Economic Offences Wing, which is investigating it currently. The complainant, Deepak Kothari, is a 60-year-old resident of Juhu and director of Lotus Capital Financial Services, a non-banking financial company.