War 2 X Review: Netizens Call Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR Starrer 'Unmissable Theatrical Experience' But...

War 2 X Review: The Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani starrer finally hit the big screens on August 14. The film was released amid a massive fan frenzy, with some cinegoers thronging theatres as early as 5 am. Social media users who caught early screenings of War 2 took to their X (formerly Twitter) accounts to share their initial reactions to the movie.

War 2 receives a mixed response from the audience

The chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in War 2 has received a big thumbs up from cinegoers. The audience has also been raving about the ‘thrilling' first half of the film and the ‘iconic’ entry scenes of both lead actors. The dance-off between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the song Jaanab-e-Ali has also got a special shoutout from netizens who watched the FDFS of War 2.



