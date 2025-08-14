War 2 X Review: Netizens Call Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR Starrer 'Unmissable Theatrical Experience' But...

Updated 14 August 2025 at 08:39 IST
War 2 X Review: The Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani starrer finally hit the big screens on August 14. The film was released amid a massive fan frenzy, with some cinegoers thronging theatres as early as 5 am. Social media users who caught early screenings of War 2 took to their X (formerly Twitter) accounts to share their initial reactions to the movie.
The chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in War 2 has received a big thumbs up from cinegoers. The audience has also been raving about the ‘thrilling' first half of the film and the ‘iconic’ entry scenes of both lead actors. The dance-off between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the song Jaanab-e-Ali has also got a special shoutout from netizens who watched the FDFS of War 2.
Also Read: War 2 Beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, To Register Biggest Ticket Sale In 2025
While most reviews of War 2 have been positive, some netizens also pinpointed the flaws in the movie. A section of social media sharply critiqued the ‘poor’ VFX and ‘shoddy special effects' especially in scenes featuring Jr NTR. Fans of ‘Young Tiger’ also argued that the actor, who marks his Bollywood debut with War 2, is massively ‘wasted’ in the film. Some have reacted negatively to the ‘predictable plot’ and the ‘bland action’ scenes. However, others have shared that the movie is a ‘one man show’, with Jr NTR outshining Hrithik Roshan. The climax of the film and Kiara Advani's performance have also received a postive response from cinegoers.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 14 August 2025 at 08:36 IST