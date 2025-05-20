com score card
Updated May 20th 2025, 19:49 IST

Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai And Aaradhya Bachchan Receive A Warm Welcome In France, Watch Viral Video

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her Cannes red carpet debut in 2002 to attend the world premiere of her film Devdas.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya in France for Cannes Film Festival
Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya in France for Cannes Film Festival | Image: Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have touched down in France as the actress will be attending the Cannes Film Festival in the coming days. The video of her getting a warm welcome at the Nice Airport is going viral on the internet. Aishwarya is a frequent visitor as she walks the red carpet for L'Oréal Paris.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya make a swift entry in France for the Cannes Film Festival 2025

In the viral video, Aishwarya can be seen wearing a long blue coat paired with a white top and black pants. Aaradhya, on the other hand, can be seen in an all black look. She can be seen laughing while interacting with a man who welcomed them at the airport. He hands a gift to her daughter before making their way to Cannes.

Soon after the video was posted, her fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Waiting for her new look." Another wrote, "She is back." However, a fan pointed at the actress's hairstyle and wrote, "It's ok if one is aging ...it's natural....why is she so conscious and covers most of her face with hair."

When will Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walk on the Cannes red carpet?

It has been reported that the actress will be dazzling on the red carpet on May 21 and May 22. The actress made her Cannes red carpet debut in 2002 to attend the world premiere of her film Devdas. Since then, she has been a regular visitor to the film festival.

Indian celebs like Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa are also scheduled to walk the red carpet for the world premiere of their movie Homebound at Cannes Film Festival. The trio has already arrived and will soon be making a dazzling appearance.

Published May 20th 2025, 19:49 IST