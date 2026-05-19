Cannes 2026: Mouni Roy Is A Beauty In Black, Makes First Appearance Amid Separation From Husband Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy is currently in the news after announcing her separation from her estranged husband, Suraj Nambiar, after four years of marriage. People have been speculating on the reason behind the couple's divorce, blaming the third person's involvement. Amid the chaos, the actress landed in the French Riviera to make her remarkable Cannes appearance. She is in town to showcase her upcoming film Bombay Stories at the Marche du Film.

Mouni Roy paints the French Riviera black

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni shared the first look from Cannes 2026. The actress wore a black mini dress with a white halter neckline, adding an elegant touch. She layered the ensemble with a long coat, sheer stockings and matching boots, giving a winter vibe. She tied her hair in a sleek bun and sported subtle makeup with mascara-laden eyes.

Sharing the post, she wrote in the caption, "Cannes & Chaos! Bonjour x"

Soon after she dropped the post, her best friend Disha Patani commented, "Let's go girl (heart emoticons).

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(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

The actress is attending the Cannes Film Festival to showcase her film, Bombay Stories, as part of one of the segments.

All about Bombay Stories

Helmed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, the film is based on Hatak, one of Saadat Hasan Manto's celebrated short stories. The film offers an insight into the life of sex workers in the 1930s and showcases the city in a satirical and fantastical manner. The film stars Mouni Roy, Monica Aggarwal, Gargi Duggal and Anupriya Goenka.

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All about Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar's divorce

The actress is going through a tough phase in her personal life as she is separating from her husband, Suraj Nambiar. People are accusing either of them cheated. Following this, Nambiar penned a long note rubbishing the rumours and clarifying that it was the couple's mutual decision to part ways. He further requested not to drag their 'innocent' friends into the matter.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

The couple got married on January 27, 2022, in the wedding ceremonies, honouring both the bride and groom's heritages. The wedding was held in Goa and included traditional Malayali and Bengali rituals.