Karuppu Box Office Day 4: Suriya-Trisha Starrer Passes Monday Test, Film Collects ₹14 Cr Despite Dip

Karuppu Box Office Collection: The RJ Balaji directorial opened to rave reviews at the big screens on May 15. The movie courted a slight controversy during its release but opened to fanfare on its first day. Featuring Suriya and Trisha in the lead roles, the movie has held steady at the box office on the first Monday as well. Karuppu is now eyeing the ₹100 crore mark in India.

Celebrity endorsements and rave reviews push Karuppu's box office collection

Karuppu opened to a staggering ₹15 crore on the day of release. The Suriya starrer witnessed a massive growth over the weekend and raked in ₹32.50 crore with collections of Saturday and Sunday combined. The courtroom drama witnessed an expected dip on the weekend, the first Monday of release.

At the time of publishing, Karuppu collected ₹14.30 crore on Monday. The collection might register an uptick in the late-night shows. In the 4-day theatrical run, Karuppu has amassed a total of ₹82.30 Cr. The growth in collection is attributed to the positive word of mouth from cinegoers and several good reviews from celebrities.



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More about Karuppu



The trailer of Karuppu gives fans a glimpse into an emotional courtroom drama mixed with action. The trailer begins with an elderly man and his granddaughter struggling for justice as they continue visiting the court for years. Trisha Krishnan plays a lawyer fighting their case, while RJ Balaji appears on the opposite side. Suriya's character later enters as a fearless man who fights both inside and outside the courtroom. Written and directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu also stars Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi and Supreeth Reddy in important roles. The film's music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar.



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