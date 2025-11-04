‘You Fought For Us, Bhai, Now It’s Our Turn’: Celina Jaitly Pens Heartfelt Note After HC Ruling On Soldier Brother's Detention

Celina Jaitly took to her Instagram account to pen a note of gratitude after the Delhi High Court passed an order directing the Centre to provide a status report on her brother, Maj. (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been in detention in the UAE since 2024. In her emotional post, the actress mentioned finding a ‘light at the end of a dark tunnel’ following the ‘arduous 14 months’ of her seeking justice for her brother. She noted that her brother, Major (Retd) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, Veteran Indian Army, Infantry, 3 Para, Special Forces, has been a victim of ‘an enforced disappearance’ before being detained in the UAE.

A part of Celina Jaitly's note read, “You fought for us, bhai, now it’s time for us to stand behind you. For one year, I have searched for answers for you. Now I continue my prayers to our respected government to fight for you, to bring you back safely. My government, the only entity I trust, is the Government of India, & I know they will do everything to protect this 4th-generation soldier, son, grandson & great-grandson of war veterans, who has given his everything, his entire youth, in the service of our nation, holder of the COAS Commendation for Gallantry. Indian soldiers abroad continue to be targeted for reasons unknown. I pray to my government for their help & protection for our defenders."

She also expressed gratitude to her lawyer and the Hon’ble Mr Justice Sachin Datta, who heard the matter in the Delhi High Court. Speaking to ANI, Celina Jaitly shared, “It has been a nightmare for me for a year. I am very grateful for today's judgment. As India is rising and becoming bigger and bigger in the international diaspora, our soldiers are becoming targets overseas over and over again. I think today's judgment will really help in bringing him back, and I am very grateful to my lawyer Raghav and the entire team here.”



In response to her petition seeking necessary legal and medical assistance for her brother from Indian authorities, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Central government and also appointed a nodal officer to know the status of her brother. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for December 4.