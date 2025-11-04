Haq: Yami Gautam-Emraan Hashmi Starrer Cleared For Release In India And Overseas With 0 Cuts Amid Objections From Shah Bano's Family

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer Haq has been cleared for release in India and 5 other countries. Ahead of the film's scheduled release on November 7, the movie was passed with 0 cuts and was cleared for screening in India, UAE, Australia, New Zealand & UK. This comes amid objections raised around the film by the family members of Shah Bano, whose life has inspired Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer.

On October 4, the makers of Haq, as well as trade analysts, shared the announcement of the film getting clearance for release. The film has been certified UA 13+ by CBFC in India, PG15 in the UAE and PG in Australia, New Zealand and the UK. The movie, inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgement, has been cleared by all boards with 0 cuts, making it more accessible to audiences of all age groups.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, Haq is directed by Suparn Verma. The teaser and trailer of the movie, headlined by Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, have been received with overwhelmingly positive response. However, the trailer triggered a petition filed by Shah Bano's daughter and other family members, seeking a stay on the film.

Daughter of Shah Bano, Siddiqua Begum and her son Jubair Ahmad Khan approached the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court alleging that the makers of Haq have showcased matters pertaining to their personal life without their consent. In their complaint, the family members have also alleged that the teaser and trailer of Haq ‘distort facts’ and present fiction as reality. Siddiqua has also sent a legal notice to the makers demanding an immediate halt to the "publication, screening, promotion, or release" of the film.



In response, Ajay Bagadiya, the lawyer representing the producers, argued, “The disclaimer of the movie clearly says that this movie is inspired by two things: the 1985 Supreme Court judgement in favour of Shah Bano and a book titled 'Bano, Bharat ki Beti'. It is a fictional depiction, and it is not necessary that everything is presented factually. The petitioner has to prove in court whether she is really Shah Bano's daughter. Because we have no confirmation that she is her daughter.”



In the latest developments, there is no reports of Haq being stalled for release and is scheduled to hit the big screens on November 7.



