Celina Jaitly Pens Heartfelt Note For Brother Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly Detained In UAE Hoping He Is Fine: Haven’t Slept Single Night Without Crying

Celina Jaitly's brother, Major (Retd) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, was detained in the UAE since September 2024 over national security concerns. Earlier this month, the former actress penned a heartfelt note expressing gratitude after the High Court issued a notice to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) directing it to provide legal aid to her brother. As the days passed, Celina had penned another note sharing that she had not slept a single night, crying for him.

Celina Jaitly prays for her brother Major (Retd) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly's health

Taking to her Instagram handle, Celina shared a collage photo featuring her brother in uniform and her in a traditional ensemble. In the caption, she penned a note addressed to her brother ‘Dumpy’, hoping he knows she is standing by him like a rock. Hoping that god will listen to her prayers and be kind to her brother. "#mybrotherandme: My Dumpy, I hope you’re ok, I hope you know I’m standing with you like a rock, I hope you know I haven’t slept a single night without crying for you, I hope you know I’d give up everything for you, I hope you know no one can ever come between us, I hope you know I left no stone unturned, I hope God will finally be kind to you & me my bhai 💔 waiting for you," the caption read.

In the comment section, she thanked all her fans for praying for her brother and apologised for being unable to reply to her fans. "To every soul praying for your soldier Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, thank you from the deepest part of my heart.. your prayers your words your strength & your love have become the armour that keeps us going every single day," she wrote.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

She concluded her thank you note by writing, "Faith never wavers when truth stands tall may the divine mother bless every heart that stood by this soldier who gave it all for his nation."

MEA on detention of Major (Retd) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly

A few days ago, MEA confirmed that they are actively engaging with the UAE authorities regarding Major Jaitly. Addressing the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the government is currently working on the directions issued by the Delhi High Court on November 3, after a plea filed by Jaitly's family. "We are in touch with UAE authorities. Our Embassy is brief on the matter. We have been making consular visits to him, and we have done so on four occasions. We are also in close touch with his family, including his wife. We are offering all possible assistance. On 3rd November, this matter came up in the Delhi High Court, and the High Court gave certain directions. Based on those directions, we are providing all possible assistance to Major Vikrant," Jaiswal said.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 4.