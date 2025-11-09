Trolls Rip Apart Ibrahim Ali Khan As His Speech Defect Gets Totally Exposed In Viral Video

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan made his acting debut this year with the Netflix release Nadaaniyan. He followed it up with Sarzameen, which was also a streaming release and featured him opposite Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Before Ibrahim appeared on screen, his photos went viral, with many gushing over his sharp and charming looks. However, the buzz surrounding his entry in the film industry faded soon as viewers noticed how he was struggling to act.

Ibrahim Ali khan is the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh | Image: X

Meanwhile, rumours were also afloat that Ibrahim's voice was dubbed in Nadaaniyan as he has a speech defect. However, this aspect of his performance was kept a secret until Ibrahim opened up about his struggle with lisping in an interview with GQ India and detailed how it was a health issue he has struggled with since his childhood. Now, in a new video, Ibrahim can be seen speaking candidly on camera and his speech defect is quite evident. Trolls attacked him ruthlessly over his issue as the clip went viral.

Many defended him against hate comments on social media and asked trolls to be empathetic to someone's medical condition. Others shielded him by pointing out that he was courageous to own up his shortcomings instead of hiding it.

What Ibrahim said about his speech defect

Ibrahim Ali Khan disclosed that he has struggled with speaking since he was a child and that he still needs to put in "a lot of effort" to improve it. "Soon after I was born, I had very bad jaundice and that went straight to my brainstem. I went on to lose quite a bit of my hearing, and that impacted my speech. My speech is something that I've had to work hard on since I was a child, with coaches and therapists. It's not perfect; I'm still working really hard on it," he said.