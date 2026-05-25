Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 3: Ananya Panday-Lakshya Starrer Sees Growth, Surpasses ₹10 Crore Mark In Opening Weekend

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection: Ananya Panday and Lakshya's romantic drama received positive reviews from the critics and audience. However, it didn't help the business of the film and met with a lukewarm opening. Over the weekend, the film saw slight growth in collections, taking the opening weekend total to over ₹10 crore.

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 3

According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹4.35 crore across 4722 shows on the third day of the release. Adding the three-day collection, the net total stands at ₹11.10 crore. Overseas, the film collected ₹50 lakh on Sunday, taking the total gross to ₹1.50 crore. Adding both domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide gross stands at ₹14.73 crore.

Chand Mera Dil registered 22.42 per cent overall Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with maximum reported in Chennai (65.8 per cent).

Ananya Panday gets heavily trolled over 'Fusion Bharathanatyam'

Ananya is facing flak on social media for a dance sequence that features in her movie. In a scene, Ananya's character Chandni performs the classical dance form Bharathanatyam on stage. However, it ended up being mocked heavily on social media.

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Social media users called out both the actress and the creative team of Chand Mera Dil for "disrespecting" the dance form with such a rich and ancient legacy. "Bharatnatyam evolved in 200 BCE and ended with Ananya Pandey in 2026 (sic)," read a comment trolling Ananya. Another said, "Bharatanatyam survived kingdoms, invasions, and centuries… only to meet its toughest challenge in 2026 (sic)."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut also shared an old classical dance video featuring the legendary actress Vyjayanthimala, which is being interpreted as a dig at Ananya's performance in the film that has been subjected to trolling. Kangana’s post praising Vyjayanthimala read, "Let me offer a gentle reminder that not every human being living on Earth is merely human. Some individuals are divine, and they are born solely so that ordinary people may worship them." Social media users are interpreting Kangana's post as an indirect dig at Ananya's dance in her movie.

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(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)