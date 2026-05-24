OTT Releases This Week: Spider-Noir, Jetlee, Kara, Cousins & Kalyanams, Roommates And More Movies And Web Series To Watch

OTT Releases This Week: As new releases continue to attract footfalls in cinema halls, OTT slate for the coming week is no less exciting. Here's everything fresh and trending arriving on Indian OTT platforms from May 24 to May 31.

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Spider-Noir

Nicolas Cage is set to play beloved superhero Spider-Man variant Spider-Noir in the noir television series. Spider-Noir will be available in both blacka nd white and colour in a one-of-a-kind experiment in streaming content. Episodes premiere on May 27.

Where to watch: Prime Video

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Jetlee

Jetlee is a Telugu-language comedy thriller film directed by Ritesh Rana. It stars actor Satya in the lead role, alongside Rhea Singha and Vennela Kishore. It follows how a flight attendant gets caught up in a chaotic situation on a flight. It performed well upon its release and is now set to stream from May 25.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

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Brothers And Sisters

Brothers And Sisters is a Tamil-language series premiering on May 27. Directed by Chidambaram Manivannan, the family drama follows a tight-knit family led by a strict patriarch whose hidden affair threatens to tear them apart.

Where to watch: JioHotstar



Untold UK: Vinnie Jones

The Netflix anthology has already dropped 2 sports films with host Vinnie Jones and some of the popular football stars like Jamie Vardy. The third movie Untold UK: Vinnie Jones will drop on May 26.

Where to watch: Netflix

Kara

Released in cinemas on April 30, Dhanush starrer rural action drama will stream from May 28. As of now, the Tamil version has been confirmed, while other dubbed versions, including Hindi, are also expected to stream on the platform.

Where to watch: Netflix

Cousins & Kalyanams

Cousins & Kalyanams is a dramedy series which explores the heartfelt life journey and family bonds of six cousins. It will premiere its first episode on May 29. The show comprises 60 episodes, with four episodes releasing every Friday.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Four Seasons 2

The eight-part series is an adaptation of the Alan Alda 1981 film The Four Seasons. Friends reunite for four new seasonal get-togethers, as they process a personal loss and embrace the regrets and reinventions of middle age. New season premieres on May 28.

Where to watch: Netflix

Murder Mindfully 2

The eight-episode, German dark comedy series stars Tom Schilling as Björn Diemel, a mafia lawyer who manages his stressful life and criminal endeavors by applying unconventional mindfulness teachings. New episodes premiere on May 28.

Where to watch: Netflix

My 2 Cents

In the new 2D animation series by the celebrated cartoonist, Zerocalcare and Cinghiale run a small neighborhood spot, but financial troubles, misunderstandings and personal lives growing more complicated than they should put them all under pressure. The show premieres on May 27.

Where to watch: Netflix



A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Season 2

In the aftermath of Pip’s (Emma Myers) first intense investigation, she has successfully launched a true-crime podcast based on the Andie Bell case. Pip now struggles to balance emotional fallout, legal stress and the risk of coming close to danger, resulting in stepping away from detective work. New season premieres on May 27.

Where to watch: Netflix

Roommates

The Kannada comedy drama series follows four friends, Ravi, Peter, Gani and Hari, as they juggle friendship, survival, and a minor local cricket-ground clash that blows up into a major ego battle under their landlord's watchful eye. Episodes premiere on May 27.