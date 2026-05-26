Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 5: Despite Reduced Ticket Prices, Ananya Panday-Lakshya Starrer Fails To Pick Up Pace

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 5: Lakshya and Ananya Panday star in the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil. The movie hit the big screens on May 22 and received mixed reviews. While some praised the performances from the leading cast, others felt that the storyline could have been more impactful. Amid mixed talk for Chand Mera Dil, the movie's collections continued to decline during the weekdays. On its fifth day (May 26), the latest Bollywood release could not capitalise on the reduced ticket prices as part of 'Blockbuster Tuesdays' and the biz was less than Monday.

Chand Mera Dil continues to witness decline in its box office collection

The movie made a little over ₹10 crore in its first weekend. On its first Monday, it added ₹2.25 crore to its biz, followed by ₹2.10 crore on Tuesday. The numbers declined despite the movie running at under ₹100 per ticket all day on May 26. This means that the audience interest in the film is low and bouncing back from here will be a difficult task. In 5 days, CMD has collected ₹15.35 crore in India. The overseas collection is muted.

Chand Mera Dil released on May 22 | Image: X

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