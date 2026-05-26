Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 5: Despite Reduced Ticket Prices, Ananya Panday-Lakshya Starrer Fails To Pick Up Pace
Chand Mera Dil released with special offers on ticket prices. Despite that, it has failed to attract footfalls in theatres.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 5: Lakshya and Ananya Panday star in the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil. The movie hit the big screens on May 22 and received mixed reviews. While some praised the performances from the leading cast, others felt that the storyline could have been more impactful. Amid mixed talk for Chand Mera Dil, the movie's collections continued to decline during the weekdays. On its fifth day (May 26), the latest Bollywood release could not capitalise on the reduced ticket prices as part of 'Blockbuster Tuesdays' and the biz was less than Monday.
Chand Mera Dil continues to witness decline in its box office collection
The movie made a little over ₹10 crore in its first weekend. On its first Monday, it added ₹2.25 crore to its biz, followed by ₹2.10 crore on Tuesday. The numbers declined despite the movie running at under ₹100 per ticket all day on May 26. This means that the audience interest in the film is low and bouncing back from here will be a difficult task. In 5 days, CMD has collected ₹15.35 crore in India. The overseas collection is muted.
Advertisement
When and where to watch Chand Mera Dil on OTT?
Since the theatrical reception has been underwhelming, Chand Mera Dil will now look to reach out to more audiences on OTT. It will stream on JioHotstar after an 8-week window has passed from its theatrical debut date. The movie is expected to stream after mid July. Chand Mera Dil marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ananya and Lakshya. Ananya was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Kartik Aaryan. The rom-com failed miserably at the box office. Lakshya was last seen in the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He made his Bollywood debut with the action thriller Kill.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.