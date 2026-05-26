Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Mohanlal Starrer Stays Steady, Closes In On ₹70 Crore Mark

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 is performing well at the box office in India and overseas. In six days, the crime thriller has crossed the ₹70 crore gross mark in the domestic market. Given the positive reviews the movie has received, it is expected to enter the ₹100 crore club in India in its second weekend.

Drishyam 3 is running in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The Hindi version has not released in cinema halls as the Bollywood remake featuring Ajay Devgn will arrive later this year in October. Worldwide, Drishyam 3 has already crossed the ₹150 crore mark and is now inching towards the ₹200 crore club, which it will hit in the coming second weekend. It is currently the second-highest grossing Malayalam film of 2026, behind Vaazha 2. After L2: Empuraan and Thudarum, Drishyam 3 is Mohanlal's third film in the ₹150 crore club at the worldwide box office, making him the only Mollywood star to feature in the elite list. Drishyam 3 is right now the seventh highest grossing Malayalam movie of all time. Next up, it will aim to enter the top 5 after surpassing Tovino Thomas' 2018 (₹180 crore) and Vaazha 2 (₹235 crore).