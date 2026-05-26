Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Mohanlal Starrer Stays Steady, Closes In On ₹70 Crore Mark
Worldwide, Drishyam 3 has already crossed the ₹150 crore mark and is now inching towards the ₹200 crore club, which it will hit in the coming second weekend.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 is performing well at the box office in India and overseas. In six days, the crime thriller has crossed the ₹70 crore gross mark in the domestic market. Given the positive reviews the movie has received, it is expected to enter the ₹100 crore club in India in its second weekend.
Drishyam 3 is running in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The Hindi version has not released in cinema halls as the Bollywood remake featuring Ajay Devgn will arrive later this year in October. Worldwide, Drishyam 3 has already crossed the ₹150 crore mark and is now inching towards the ₹200 crore club, which it will hit in the coming second weekend. It is currently the second-highest grossing Malayalam film of 2026, behind Vaazha 2. After L2: Empuraan and Thudarum, Drishyam 3 is Mohanlal's third film in the ₹150 crore club at the worldwide box office, making him the only Mollywood star to feature in the elite list. Drishyam 3 is right now the seventh highest grossing Malayalam movie of all time. Next up, it will aim to enter the top 5 after surpassing Tovino Thomas' 2018 (₹180 crore) and Vaazha 2 (₹235 crore).
Advertisement
In India, on its sixth day (May 26), Drishyam 3 collected ₹6.45 crore, taking its India nett collection to ₹68.60 crore. The numbers have declined during the weekdays but are expected to rise again over the coming weekend. The Drishyam franchise is directed by Jeethu Joseph. It stars Mohanlal as the protective patriarch Georgekutty, along with Meena as his wife Rani, Ansiba Hassan as elder daughter Anju and Esther Anil as younger daughter Anu. Asha Sharath plays IG Geetha, Georgekutty's nemesis.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.