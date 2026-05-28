Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 7: Ananya Panday Starrer Takes 1 Week To Equal Saiyaara Opening Day Biz

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection: The Ananya Panday and Lakshay starrer, directed by Vivek Soni, hit the big screens on May 21. The film followed the promotional strategy of a blockbuster in the genre, Saiyaara (2025). Released last summer, the musical romance by YRF was led by Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Just like that film, the Dharma-backed Chand Mera Dil makers also decided to go for 0 offline promotion strategy. The cast members did not tour any city and did not give any pre-release interviews. However, the strategy did not work as well for the Ananya Panday-Lakshay film.

The movie received mixed to negative reviews, which, coupled with its low awareness, affected the business. The movie opened to a decent ₹3 crore but failed to pick up pace in the coming days. After a brief surge on the weekend, the collection of Chand Mera Dil fell flat on the weekdays.

The Ananya Panday starrer minted ₹1,84 crore, its lowest single-day biz, at the time of publishing, as per Sacnilk. At the end of a week's theatrical run, the movie's collection stands at ₹19 crore. Ironically, the 1-week collection of Chand Mera Dil is less than the first-day business of Saiyaara.

The Ahaan Panday starrer became a sensation upon its release in July 2025. The actors became stars overnight, and positive word of mouth bombarded the movie. Some even credited it for reviving the romance genre at a time when action movies dominated the box office. Saiyaara minted ₹398.83 crore at the Indian box office in more than 50 days of theatrical run.

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