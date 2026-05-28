Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 7: Ananya Panday Starrer Takes 1 Week To Equal Saiyaara Opening Day Biz
Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection: Ananya Panday is eyeing another underperformer, as her latest release has failed to impress the audience at the box office.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection: The Ananya Panday and Lakshay starrer, directed by Vivek Soni, hit the big screens on May 21. The film followed the promotional strategy of a blockbuster in the genre, Saiyaara (2025). Released last summer, the musical romance by YRF was led by Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Just like that film, the Dharma-backed Chand Mera Dil makers also decided to go for 0 offline promotion strategy. The cast members did not tour any city and did not give any pre-release interviews. However, the strategy did not work as well for the Ananya Panday-Lakshay film.
The movie received mixed to negative reviews, which, coupled with its low awareness, affected the business. The movie opened to a decent ₹3 crore but failed to pick up pace in the coming days. After a brief surge on the weekend, the collection of Chand Mera Dil fell flat on the weekdays.
The Ananya Panday starrer minted ₹1,84 crore, its lowest single-day biz, at the time of publishing, as per Sacnilk. At the end of a week's theatrical run, the movie's collection stands at ₹19 crore. Ironically, the 1-week collection of Chand Mera Dil is less than the first-day business of Saiyaara.
The Ahaan Panday starrer became a sensation upon its release in July 2025. The actors became stars overnight, and positive word of mouth bombarded the movie. Some even credited it for reviving the romance genre at a time when action movies dominated the box office. Saiyaara minted ₹398.83 crore at the Indian box office in more than 50 days of theatrical run.
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On the other hand, Chand Mera Dil, which belongs to the same genre, seems to have been written off in just a week of its theatrical run. The movie offers an emotional love story between Ananya's Chandni and Lakshya's Aarav, and the highs and lows in their relationship. Backed by Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Vivek Soni.
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