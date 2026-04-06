Chand Mera Dil First Look: Ananya Panday-Lakshya Bring A Fresh Take On Love, To Clash With Bobby Deol's Bandar In May 2026

Chand Mera Dil: The makers have unveiled the first look posters of Ananya Panday and Lakshya, serving as a hardcore romantic drama. The poster hints at a collage romance ageing like a fine wine, but not without a few hiccups. The makers have also unveiled a release date, and it is clashing with Bobby Deol's Bandar.

A look at Ananya Panday and Lakshya's look in Chand Mera Dil

Dharma Productions took to its X handle and shared a set of 6 posters offering a peek into the love story of Ananya and Lakshya. The poster opens with Ananya and Lakshya chatting on a bed with a text on it that reads, "Falling in love is easy..." Next poster shows Ananya looking sad while Lakshya lies his head on her lap, it reads, "... growing up is not.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

In the next, they are shown in a classroom with a text, "When life changes the syllabus..." The next poster shows Ananya wearing Lakshya's shirt, while he walks bare-chested. The text on it reads, "When love grows faster than life.... In the second last poster, they can be seen enjoying cosy time with text reads, "Not every first love gets a second chance." Their chemistry in the poster looks top-notch, promising a hit love story.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

The film will hit the theatres on May 22, 2026. The caption reads, "Presenting a love story where…life happens faster than love. Chand Mera Dil in cinemas 22nd May, 2026."

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All about Chand Mera Dil

Helmed by Vivek Soni, the film is backed by Dharma Productions. The music will be composed by the hit duo Sachin-Jigar.