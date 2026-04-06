Ramayana: This Junior Artist Claims To Be Viral Purple Turban Man In Ranbir Kapoor's Rama Teaser, Debunks AI Rumours

Ramayana's Rama teaser has been the talk of the town, with many praising Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. However, there were some who called out the VFX and alleged that a few scenes were made using Artificial Intelligence. Eagle-eyed fans pointed out a particular Ayodhya sequence where a man was seen twice but in different coloured turbans. This was enough for the internet to declare that the crowd was AI-generated. However, the actor who played the character has finally spoken, and to everyone's surprise, he is not AI-generated.

I'm Not AI: Saket Patel debunks AI claims in Ramayana teaser

Saket Patel, a junior artist, took to his Instagram handle and shared a clarification video claiming that he was the person wearing a purple turban and emphasised that it was shot on location and not generated by AI. He can be heard saying, “I’m Saket Patel. I am an actor, and believe me, I’m not AI.” Addressing the AI claims, he said, "Somehow, people are fully convinced that I don’t exist. I shot for this almost two years ago with real crowds on real sets, real me, and real Ranbir Kapoor in front of me.” He concluded his video saying, “The funny thing is that in 2026, if something looks too nice, people call it fake.”

He captioned the video as, “Crazy way to debut ngl.”

Saket Patel spills the beans about the Ayodhya scene in the Ramayana teaser

Speaking to Mid-Day, Saket revealed that two years ago, he got to know that Ramayana makers were looking for people for a crowd sequence. So he went as an extra. “The shoot went on for a half a day. Ranbir remained in character. So, he was not interacting with anybody other than the director and the team. It was a large set. It’s not a green screen, as people are claiming it is," he added. The scene featured around 500 artistes.

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Ramayana, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, will hit the theatres this Diwali, while the second part will release on Diwali 2027.