Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal-led Movie Registers Record Opening Amid Mixed Reviews

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection: The third instalment in Mohanlal starrer Drishyam hit the big screens on May 21, on the ocassion of Lalettan's birthday. In the film, the actor reprises his role as Georgekutty and sets off to cover his tracks yet again. The movie opened with a massive fanfare and is eyeing a record opening at the box office.

How much did Drishyam 3 collect at the box office on day 1?

Drishyam 3 is one of the most anticipated Mollywood releases of the year. A Hindi remake of the film, led by Ajay Devgn, will hit the big screens on October 2. Upon release, Drishyam 3 met with mixed responses from cinegoers and critics alike. The suspense movie was appreciated by fans of Mohanlal, while others critiqued the plot and storyline.

As per Sacnilk, at the time of publishing, the movie minted ₹9.85 Crore in India. The movie has also been released in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, which contributed to the film's business. The collection is likely to see an uptick from the late-night shows as well.



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More about Drishyam 3



The shooting of Drishyam 3 began in September 2025. At the time, the makers shared pictures from a traditional pooja ceremony held before filming started. Director Jeethu Joseph, producer Antony Perumbavoor and Mohanlal were present at the launch event. In the pictures, Mohanlal was seen holding the clapperboard before joining the cast and crew for the rituals.

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Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 opened to mixed reviews | Image: X