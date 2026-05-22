Chand Mera Dil X Review: Netizens Dub Ananya Panday-Lakshya Starrer As 'Biggest Romantic Sensation Of 2026'

Chand Mera Dil X Review: Ananya Panday and Lakshya's romantic saga has finally hit the theatres today, May 22. Helmed by Vivek Soni, the film is receiving positive reviews from critics and the audience. People are calling it a hardcore romantic film and praising the performance of both actors. However, a few pointed out that the second half wasn't as sharp as expected; despite that, they urged people to watch the film.

Are netizens in awe of Chand Mera Dil?

Movie buffs who watched the first show in the theatres penned their review on social media, making it easy for others to decide whether it's worth the time or not. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh called the film "Impactful" and gave it 3.5 stars out of 5. He penned, "Expect the unexpected, because this isn't your regular love story... Winsome performances, several terrific emotional moments, and soulful music are its strengths... The second half could've been sharper. Director Vivek Soni ensures the tension builds gradually, never making it feel rushed. #ChandMeraDil rests on the able shoulders of its lead pair... #Lakshya. #AnanyaPanday continues to grow with every film... After #KesariChapter2, this is yet another performance that will take people by surprise... She delivers a restrained and mature act."

Another wrote, "They've Made the Film Really Well. It Relates to a Certain Age Group & It's Also a Hit. Aesthetic Shoot Done & Editing is Solid Too. Some Frames Though."

"#ChandMeraDil is a heartfelt musical romance that hits all the right notes. Lakshya absolutely shines - effortlessly charming, vulnerable and delivers a performance that makes you root for him throughout. Vivek Soni’s direction is so sincere, emotional & beautifully layered that every scene feels alive. The music is the soul of the film, blending perfectly with the heartfelt love story and elevating every emotion," a user wrote.

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A user wrote, "#ChandMeraDilReview: BIGGEST ROMANTIC SENSATION OF 2026 #ChandMeraDil is NEW CINEMATIC TREAT for Gen-Z. It's not you regular love story, it's very much Special and is made for Big-screen experience. A gentle take focusing on youth Romance and also exploring how life and responsibilities soon overtake the tenderness of relationship. While doing that, it does not forget to keep audiences hooked with it's intensity, music and dialogues."

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 1 (early estimates)

The film, which released this morning, has so far earned ₹39 lakh across 1,665 shows in India. In the morning, the film registered 6.62 per cent overall Hindi occupancy. Seeing the pace, the film is likely to perform better than last week's release Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Even without promotions, the movie has managed to post good numbers through advance bookings, and now the positive reviews might help in the business.

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