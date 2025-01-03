Chandu Champion Star Kartik Aaryan On Para-Athlete's Arjuna Award: 'Murlikant sir, You Are Our Country's Finest Champion'

Actor Kartik Aaryan expressed his happiness for para-athlete Murlikant Petkar after the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced that the para-swimmer will be conferred the Arjuna Award (Lifetime) for his outstanding performance in the sport. Kartik Aaryan, who played the role of Murlikant Petkar in the film Chandu Champion, praised the athlete's 'headstrong' attitude and sportsmanship. Petkar made India proud by winning the country's first gold medal in the Paralympic Games.

Speaking to ANI, Kartik Aaryan said, “So, so, so happy to hear this news! While working on his biopic, I came to know about his life in such great detail and up close and personal that his win feels deeply personal. He has remained unbreakable and solid throughout his life, despite all the challenges destiny threw at him.” The actor called the news the "best way to start the year." "I have met many sports personalities, but Murlikant sir's sportsmanship and headstrong attitude are unmatched. Hearing about this honour is the best way to start the year. Murlikant sir, you are our country's finest champion - truly one of a kind," he added.

Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' was based on the life of Murlikant Petkar and it was directed by Kabir Khan. This is not the first time that the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actor has paid tribute to the para-athlete. After the release of the film, Kartik Aaryan penned a long heartwarming note for gold medallist Murlikant and shared a behind-the-scenes video from his initial meeting with him.

In the video, director Kabir Khan warmly welcomes Petkar's family, while Kartik receives appreciation for his performance. Kartik likened the Olympian's praise to a 'medal' for him. Sharing the video, Kartik penned a lengthy note, as he wrote, "Couldn't have imagined a non-swimmer like myself Swimming without the use of Legs. Meet The Real Champion who inspired me to achieve the impossible @murlikantpetkar"

"Firstly, Thank you for being you and being a living inspiration. Your story was important for everyone to know - to make everyone believe in themselves.

When Kabir sir narrated Chandu Champion for the first time, I didn't believe that this could be a true story. Aapne ek zindagi mein, anek zindagiyan jo jee hain !!," he continued.

"From not being able to believe your story in the first place to living your extraordinary life for almost two years, it's been an incredible experience and the utmost honour. My life has changed ever since you have entered it. I have never received so much love and appreciation for my work before, as I'm getting for Chandu Champion," Kartik added.