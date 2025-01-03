Raha Kya Sikhegi? Netizens Worried For Ranbir-Alia's Daughter As 'Smoker' Grandmoms Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan Exposed

The Kapoor fam jam on New Year 's turned out to be a controversial one after a photo featuring Ranbir Kapoor 's mother Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan with a vape caught attention of netizens and went viral. Social media users quickly flooded the comments section with negative remarks, criticising the veteran actresses for promoting a harmful lifestyle. Many pointed out how Kapoor's voice had drastically changed over the years, possibly an effect of smoking.

Neetu Kapoor with her family on New Year's getaway | Image: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Neetu Kapoor caught with a vape, photos go viral

In one of the images from her New Year's getaway with her family, Neetu Kapoor was snapped with a vape beside her. Her in-law, actress Soni Razdan was also seen in the photo. She shared the image in her Instagram stories, writing, "Mommies" and accompanied it with a flower emoji. Netizens quickly noticed that a vape was lying on the table, which invited criticism.

Neetu Kapoor with her in-law Soni Razdan | Image: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

"Her voice is a giveaway. Even Kareena’s voice has changed drastically (sic)," commented a social media user. Another one wrote, "Wow a grown a** woman is making a lifestyle choice, call the elders (sic)." In the past, Priyanka Chopra and Ananya Panday have also been criticised as photos of them smoking in public went viral.

Netizens come to Neetu Kapoor's defence

While some social media users criticised Neetu Kapoor, others came to her defence, saying she was a responsible adult who was free to make her own lifestyle choices. Some shared that just because a vape was lying in front of her in a photo doesn't mean that she is a smoker.

Ranbir Kapoor with his family on New Year's vacation | Image: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

