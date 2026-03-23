Chaos Ensues At Dhurandhar: The Revenge Screening In Lucknow, Man Clashes With Theatre Staff Over Minor Son's Entry To The 'A' Rated Film | Image: X

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge has dominated online discussions much before its release on March 19. The theatres are packed with a massive crowd amid the overwhelming response to the Aditya Dhar directorial. However, a few cases of chaos have also been reported. The banger movie has been certified with an A rating for its violent content, which means audiences under the age of 18 are not allowed inside the cinema halls. In Lucknow, a man reportedly assaulted a theatre staff member when he strictly enforced this rule.

The fight escalated in the Lucknow theatre

A video is going viral showing a man reportedly attempting to enter the theatre with his underage son. When the staff stopped the child from going inside, the father started assaulting them. According to reports, the man insisted that his son was old enough to watch the film. However, the situation escalated as both sides refused to back down. The scene quickly turned chaotic and intense when the father allegedly began physically attacking the theatre staff.

The situation soon got under control after the security team intervened, and both sides reportedly calmed down.

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Another chaotic incident reportedly occurred a day earlier at a multiplex inside Next Galleria Mall, Hyderabad, where staff sold tickets for both the Hindi and Telugu versions for the same screen. The issue started when the theatre played the Hindi version of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which left several viewers who had booked tickets for the Telugu version frustrated.

Eyewitnesses and viral videos from inside the theatre show audience members arguing loudly, with tensions rising during the interval. The situation quickly escalated into a physical fight between groups of moviegoers, disrupting the screening.