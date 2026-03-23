Yeh Mazaak Nahi Chal Raha: Dhurandhar 2 Makeup Artist Recalls Ranveer Singh's Sincere Approach While Filming The Spy Thriller

Celebrity makeup artist Karandeep Singh recently worked on Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Following the phenomenal success of the movie, the makeup artist took to his Instagram account to share a long note praising Ranveer Singh's sincerity and his experience working on the Aditya Dhar directorial. In the post, he also shared a glimpse of the epic transformation of the actor into Hamza Ali Manzari.

Dhurandhar 2 makeup artist recalls Ranveer Singh's stern warning on set

On March 22, Karandeep Singh took to his Instagram account to share a photo of a bare-chested Ranveer Singh while he applied makeup on him. Along with the photo, he wrote in the caption, “The precision with which you (Ranveer) performed Hamza and then transformed into Jaskirat was simply outstanding. As an artist working closely with you, I learned so much about what hard work, persistence, and honesty towards your craft really mean. I still remember you telling everyone on set —“Apne kaam pe focus karo… kyunki yeh mazaak nahi chal raha.””



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He continued in the caption, “And today, that dedication is visible on screen for the whole world to see. I truly hope people learn from the discipline and passion behind this massive success. As a makeup artist, working with you is always a pleasure. Not once have you shown tantrums, even when we had to apply heavy prosthetics, blood effects, and complex makeup for hours, sometimes in 45° heat with those intense costumes. Trust me, it’s not easy… but you always made it easier for the team.”



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In conclusion to his post, Karandeep recalled, “And like you used to say on set, ‘Tum logon ko nahi pata humne kya create kiya hai.’ Well… now the whole world knows. Thank you for the love, patience, and trust you showed in our work.” Several social media users, including Ranveer Singh himself, dropped their comments on the post.