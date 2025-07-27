Chhaava Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh, Wife Ruchira Embrace Parenthood, Welcome Baby Boy: Already Stealing Hearts And Milk Bottles

Viineet Kumar Singh and his wife Ruchira announced their pregnancy in May and have now entered the parents' world. The couple welcomed their firstborn, a baby boy, on July 24. The couple has shared a joint post announcing the same on their social media handle. He penned a sweet note welcoming Little Singh into the world.

Viineet Kumar and Ruchira Singh embrace parenthood

Taking to Instagram, Viineet shared a postcard featuring a baby in a rocket and swings. The text on it reads, "It's a boy. Our little star is here. 24th July 2025." In the caption, he wrote, "God’s kindness overflows! Move over world, The littlest Singh has arrived, and he’s already stealing hearts and milk bottles. Thank you God for this precious little bundle of Joy! Ruchira & Viineet."

Soon after they shared the post, their industry friends and fans flooded the comment section congratulating the new parents. Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "Congratulations". Avinash Tiwary wrote, "Congratulations bhai." Vikrant Massey wrote, "Bahut bahut badhai bhai sahab." Aahana Kumar wrote, "@vineet_ksofficial @ruchirasinghofficial such good News you two!!! Can’t wait to meet the little one!!" Nidhi Uttam wrote, "Congratulations to the new parents."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Viineet married his longtime girlfriend Ruchira Ghormare on November 29, 2021. After over three years of their marriage, the couple welcomed their firstborn.

