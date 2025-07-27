Streaming On OTT This Week: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Housefull 5, Adda Extreme Battle And More Movies, Web Series To Watch

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies and shows releasing this week on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar and Prime Video. From Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 and Housefull 5 to Black Bag, the list has titles from all genres.

Adda Extreme Battle

Influencers and celebs face extreme games in battle to survive! Hosted by Elvish Yadav - wild tasks, epic meltdowns, and unforgettable chaos await!

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Black Bag

From Director Steven Soderbergh, BLACK BAG is a gripping spy drama about legendary intelligence agents George Woodhouse and his beloved wife Kathryn. When she is suspected of betraying the nation, George faces the ultimate test – loyalty to his marriage or his country. Starring Michael Fassbender, Cate Blanchett, Naomie Harris, Marisa Abela, Regé-Jean Page, Tom Burke and Pierce Brosnan, the film will release on July 28.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2

Time flew by, yet Tulsi Virani stood strong as the Sarvagunn Sampanna matriarch! Can she navigate the challenges of modern-day parenting and relationships? Starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, the show will stream on July 29.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Housefull 5

A murder mystery comedy, the film follows multiple impostors who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune. Starring an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Nargis Fakhri and Chitrangada Singh. Both versions of the movie will release on August 1.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Twisted Metal Season 2

Based on the video game franchise 'Twisted Metal', an amnesiac milkman embarks on a life-or-death quest to deliver a cryptic package for survival in a desolate post-apocalyptic wasteland. With a daring car thief by his side, he faces ruthless marauders in deadly vehicles. As they seize a life-altering opportunity, the duo fights for a chance at a better future in a treacherous world. The show stars Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Neve Campbell, Will Arnett, Samoa Joe and Thomas Haden Church. It will release on August 1.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Thammudu

A brother who goes to any extent to safeguard his sister from multiple challenges in her life. Explores the beautiful bonding between siblings and how they overcome misunderstandings to continue their relationship. Starring Nithiin, Saurabh Sachdeva and Swasika Vijay, the movie will release on August 1.

Where to watch: Netflix

Bakaiti

Set in old Ghaziabad, this heartwarming series follows the Kataria family grappling with a financial crunch. When Naina is forced to share her room with her younger brother Bharat, sibling tensions rise. The show is set to stream on August 1.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Pati Patni Aur Panga

Chhoti Nok-Jhok, Bade Pange! Beloved celebrity couples take on unconventional challenges that put their bond to the test whilst sparking a laughter ride. The show will stream on August 2.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Beyond the Bar

A young, rookie lawyer with a strong sense of justice joins a top law firm — navigating the complex legal world under a cold, demanding mentor. Starring Lee Jin-uk, Jung Chae-yeon and Lee Hak-ju, the show will stream on August 2.