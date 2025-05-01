Chhaava Actor Vineet Kumar Singh And Wife Ruchira Singh To Embrace Parenthood Soon, Announce Pregnancy With Maternity Photos

Vineet Kumar Singh, who is basking in the success of his recently released film Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, is on cloud nine as he is expecting his first child with wife Ruchira Singh. The actor and his wife shared a joint post on Instagram handle to announce pregnancy. They shared a series of photos from a maternity photoshoot and penned a sweet note in the caption. The actor married his longtime girlfriend Ruchira on November 29, 2021.

(A photo of the couple from maternity photoshoot | Image: Instagram)

Vineet Kumar Singh and Ruchira Singh to soon embrace parenthood

In the images shared on the social media platform, Ruchira can be seen in a green bodycon dress cradling her baby bump, while Vineet opts for an all-white ensemble. Sharing the post, he wrote, "New Life & Blessings! From the universe, with love... Baby arriving soon!! Namaste, little one!!! We are ready to welcome you." He signed off by writing "Love," followed by a red heart emoticon.

Friends and fans send best wishes to the soon-to-be parents

Soon after he shared the post, their friends and fans flooded the comment section, congratulating the couple. Aakansha Singh wrote, "Congratulations guys, so so happy." Aahana Kumra wrote, "Oh my god!!!!" followed by heart emoticons. Sunil Grover wrote, "Badhiyaan." A fan wrote, "Ooooo bhaiya aapko dedh sara congratulations. Aap ko aage aur success mile." Elvish Yadav wrote, "Congratulations, Bhai and Bhabhi."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

What's next for Vineet Kumar Singh?