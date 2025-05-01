Retro X Review: Suriya Marks His 'Greatest Comeback Ever' With Romantic Actioner, Netizens Are Impressed

Retro X Review: Suriya's romantic action drama has finally hit the theatres today, May 1. It is one of the highly anticipated films of the year, showing the actor in a retro gangster avatar. After watching the first show of the film, the movie buffs flooded social media with their reviews, and they are all hailing his performance. They are calling it "the greatest comeback ever" after his last two films - Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022) and Kanguva (2024) failed to impress the audience. They are also manifesting a record-breaking box office collection. While the actors are being praised for their performance, director Karthik Subbaraj has also found his place in the good books.

Suriya starrer Retro is worth watching, claims movie buffs

The movie buffs are not just hailing the performance of Suriya but also his chemistry with Pooja Hegde. This is the first time they are sharing the screen space together, and it seems their chemistry is a blast from the past in Retro. Particularly a 15-minute sequence which included their dance was bang on as per cinemagoers. "#Retro - Kanimaa & the entire 15mins single shot was just lit & well executed.Dance + Action + Emotional scene. Performer #Suriya has just peaked," read a post.

A movie buff shared the first half review in detail, calling it the best version of Suriya in recent times. "An Engaging & a Entertaining Show So far with Love & Laughter in #KarthikSubbaraj Style. The Action Sequences were well Choreographed but the Love Sequences were Too Good," read the post.

Industry tracker, Ramesh Bala, also penned the review of the first half and called it "excellent". "Best Elevations for #Suriya in a long time... Racy... Entertaining... A reformed gangster in search of his lady love!" read the post.

Another fan pointed out that Retro's screenplay is different from Karthik Subbaraj's previous movies.