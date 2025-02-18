Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal Starrer Is Just ₹52 Crore Away To Beat Ventakesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Chhaava Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal starrer might have witnessed a drop of around 50 per cent on Monday, but maintained its pace on Tuesday. The movie is ruling the Indian box office and shattering records of previous Hindi releases. However, now the movie is eyeing to break the record of Telugu's 2025 hit movie Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh Daggubati.

Chhaava box office collection day 5

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the periodic drama opened at ₹31 crore at the box office in India and witnessed a spike in collection over the weekend. However, as the movie entered weekday, the collection dropped and grossed ₹24 crore on Monday. On Tuesday, the collection witnessed a slight spike and minted ₹24.50 crore at the box office in India, early estimates reported by Sacnilk. Chhaava had an overall 26.12 per cent Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday with the maximum reported in Pune (61.67 per cent).

Adding the five-day collection, the total stands at ₹165 crore at the box office in India.

Chhaava to surpass Sankranthiki Vasthunam's collection

Venkatesh starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, so far. The movie has minted ₹216.73 crore in India and ₹252.13 crore worldwide, per Sacnilk. However, its collection seems to be in danger as Chhaava is inching closer and is just ₹51.73 crores away from surpassing the collection.

The movie is likely to earn well on Wednesday, February 19, as it marks Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti and Maharashtra observes a public holiday on this day. This festival is celebrated with great pomp and fervour in the state, so the Wednesday holiday might help the overall collection of the movie.