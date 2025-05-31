Chhaava Director Laxman Utekar Lambasts Anurag Kashyap Over His 'Cinema Is Dying' Remark, Asks Him To Leave Bollywood: Sensibility Aapki Change Honi Chahiye

Laxman Utekar, known for his movies Chhaava, Mimi and Hindi Medium, has slammed Anurag Kashyap over his remark that "cinema is dying", and this has led to him leaving Bollywood. In an interview with Mama's Couch, the director took a dig at Kashyap and said that no one is stopping Kashyap from leaving Bollywood; he is free to quit. He also slammed the filmmakers for believing that the audience does not understand their films and suggested that first be "mentally and creatively happy", then only they'll be able to make great content.

Laxman Utekar's unapologetic take on Anurag Kashyap's quitting Bollywood remark

In an interview Laxman said, "Chale jao chod kar, beshak chale jao, jisko nahi rehna, chale jao koi zabadasti nahi kar raha hai. See, ye industry aisi hai ki you have to be mentally and creatively happy, then only we can make a great… agar aapka mann nahi hai yahan rehne ka toh aap great film kaise banaoge? Aap chale jao, isse acha (Leave if you want to, nobody is forcing you to stay. You can only make movies if you are mentally and creatively happy, and there’s no point in forcing yourself. It's better to leave).”

Addressing Anurag's claim that the audience is senseless when it comes to his movies, Laxman said the director is wrong and, in fact, he doesn't know the taste of the audience. He elaborated his stance by giving an example of movies like Chhaava, RRR, Baahubali and Pushpa making over ₹1000 crore collection at the box office. Aaj 700-800 crore tak business kar rahi hai films… how can you say cinema is dying? Aap collection toh dekho Baahubali ka, RRR ka, Pushpa ka—1200 crore tak ka collection tha. Ya phir Chhaava ka ₹800 crore ka collection hai. Sensibility aapki change honi chahiye kyunki aap wahin par aatke huye ho.

He further discussed how cinema is evolving and that filmmakers need to adapt to this change rather than point out mistakes. He emphasised that the audience has multiple options and is more updated than they are. He also pointed out the content of the films and suggested that filmmakers should at least make a film that connects the middle and lower class audience.