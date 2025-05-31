Lara Dutta’s Father And Retired Wing Commander LK Dutta Dies At 84, Emotional Actress Attends Funeral With Husband Mahesh Bhupathi

Lara Dutta's father, LK Dutta, has passed away at the age of 84. While the cause of his death remains unknown, reports claim that his funeral took place today, May 31, in Mumbai. A video shows the actress, along with her husband, at the last rites of her father.

Lara Dutta and her family have yet to issue an official statement on the passing of her father. However, an account by the name of Lara Dutta's sister, Cheryl Dutta, shared the details of LK Dutta's cremation on Instagram story. As per the post, the final rites of the actress' father were held in Mumbai, followed by a Chautha service in Bengaluru on June 3. The funeral service was held at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium at 1 PM. However, the authenticity of her post remains unknown.

A strorys shared by Lara Dutta's sister, Cheryl | Image: Instagram

On May 12, Lara Dutta took to her Instagram account to share photos from an intimate family function and penned a note for her father's birthday, which doubled as the day she was crowned Miss Universe. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Yesterday was a day of roller coaster emotions….. the 12th of May…….. a significant day in my life! Not just my dad's birthday, but also the day I won Miss Universe 25 years ago!. Time certainly flies!!!” She continued, "Marked the day yesterday with a puja to celebrate my father’s life…… knowing full well how fleeting and fragile life is, it’s important to acknowledge and be grateful for the gifts the universe bestows upon us. Thank you for the love and for your companionship over the last 25 years!"

Speaking about the struggles she faced in childhood, Lara Dutta told a YouTube show, “My father at a very young age joined the Indian Air Force. He was at the NDA and then became an Air Force pilot, flying helicopters all his life. At the age of 41, he had his first heart attack and was grounded for life. So all the man really knew was to fly and didn't really have… I mean, because he was an NDA product, he didn't really go to a university or college, so he had no educational qualifications apart from being a man who had fought three wars for his country in 65, 69 and 71. But then found himself with three kids, the youngest being 3 years old, with no job, and grounded for life. Didn't want to stay in the Air Force because he knew it would kill him if he sat at a desk and he wasn't able to fly.”



