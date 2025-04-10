Chhaava OTT Release: Vicky Kaushal And Rashmika Mandanna Starrer To Stream On Netflix On This Date

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava has been ruling the box office for the past 2 months. After racking in ₹713.85 crore gross in 54 days in India, the movie is all set to debut on OTT. On Thursday, the streaming giant Netflix took to their official Instagram handle and announced that the film would premiere on April 11. It seems the makers are releasing an uncensored version of the movie on Netflix, and the poster shows A certification mark.

Chhaava OTT release date

The news was announced with a poster of Chhaava. “Aale Raje aale Witness a tale of courage and glory etched in time. Watch Chhaava, out 11 April on Netflix," read the caption.

Soon after the post was uploaded, excited fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Vicky kaushal nailed with his performance." Another wrote, "Can't wait to watch Chhaava again on Netflix!" A fan thanked the OTT platform, "Thank you netflix." A user questioned, "Why chhava is A certified On Netflix is it coming uncensored?". "Finally thanks Netflix," a user wrote.

Vicky Kaushal snatches 'Bollywood's biggest' tag from Shraddha Kapoor, Becomes Highest Hindi Grosser

Shraddha and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 has been reigning supreme at the domestic box office since 2024. The film became the highest Hindi grosser ever with ₹ 597.99 crore in India. The horror-comedy movie had even surpassed the Hindi collections of Jawan, which minted ₹582.31 crore.

Chhaava has surpassed the collections of Stree 2. With its Hindi and Telugu collection combined, the Vicky Kaushal starrer has minted ₹ 598.62 Cr in the 52-day theatrical run. The film has raked in ₹582.75 crore from the Hindi version and another ₹15.87 crore in Telugu. Atlee-directed Jawan remains the highest-grossing Hindi film with ₹640.25 crore collection in India, out of which ₹582.31 crore was from the Hindi language alone, as per Sacnilk.

All about Chhaava