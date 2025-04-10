Good Bad Ugly X Review: Fans Call Ajith Starrer 'Madness Mass Entertainer' But Find Trisha Krishnan's Role 'Unnecessary'

Good Bad Ugly X Review: Ajith Kumar starrer has finally hit the theatres today, April 10. The movie was earlier supposed to released in January, but due to a clash with Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi, the makers decided to postpone the movie. However, the wait of three months was worth it as fans who watched the early show are calling the movie a blockbuster. They have listed a few misses like the exaggerated plot, but are singing in unison that the action thriller marks the comeback of the actor after Vidaamuyarchi's debacle.

Good Bad Ugly is worth watching, vouches netizens

Movie buffs have flooded the X (formerly known as Twitter) with their reviews, and everyone is calling he film a "madness mass entertainer". Interestingly, the film has Thalapathy Vijay's reference at the intro and interval, owing to which the film is getting immense attention from Vijay's fans. A user detailed his review in pointers, explaining all the aspects of the movie, like where it worked and where it fell flat. The user called Ajith's introduction in the film "career best" and wrote, "as red dragon, actor shoulders this film with his terrific screen presence. The user called music composer GV Prakash second hero of the film as his BGM "elevated each and every scene". The action sequences, screenplay and dialogues were well build-up. However, the user found Trisha Krishnan and Simran in the film "unnecessary".

While Ajith may have been the hero of the film, Arjun Das was no less and delivered one of his career-best performances. Fans are going gaga over his and Ajith's combination scenes.

Fans who watched the early show came out of theatres with happy faces and called the movie a blockbuster.

The movie has released in Malayalam and the Malayali audience have given thumbs up. "Early reports suggest #GoodBadUgly is a true treat for fans - Malayalies Response is here after early shows from overseas!!" read the caption.

However, there are a few movie buffs who didn't find the movie impactfull. A user has given 2.5 stars out of 5 and compared the movie to Vijay's The GOAT. Another wrote, "AK’s Screen Presence - Good, Too much reference - Bad, Story & Screenplay - Ugly!" The user concluded the review by asking the fans not to waste their money by watching the movie. "Better Save your Time & Money - A Sad Aamai".



All about Good Bad Ugly