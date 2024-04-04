Advertisement

Chhava starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The shooting of the film started back in October 2023. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhava is a historical drama that will revolve around the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, some unseen photos of Vicky Kaushal from the sets of the film is going viral on social media.

Vicky Kaushal's photo from Chhava sets go viral

Recently, some unseen photos of Vicky Kaushal along with his team members from Chhava sets surfaced online. In the photos, Vicky can be seen posing without his arm sling, hinting that he has resumed shooting for the film. For the unversed, the actor injured himself on the sets of Chhava and was spotted with an arm sling for days.

Vicky to gain muscle mass for Chhava

It has been reported that Vicky will gain over 20 kg muscle mass for his role as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of the Maratha empire’s founder and the great warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Chhava. A picture was shared by him on his Instagram stories recently in which he looked beefed up as he posed for a mirror selfie in the gym.

While the film will be primarily focused on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s sacrifice, and his strategies for the warfare, it will also explore a love angle between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale (essayed by Rashmika). The film is being produced under the banner of Maddock Films, and will be their first historical project.

Meanwhile, Vicky will be seen opposite Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the comedy entertainer Bad Newz. The film will hit the big screens on July 19.

