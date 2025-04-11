SS Rajamouli Is 'Thrilled' After The Academy's Honourary Mention For RRR, Says 'At last After a 100 Year Wait'

After The Academy's honourary mention for RRR, SS Rajamouli took to his social media handle, sharing his excitement for his film being lauded for stunt sequences while announcing a new category. He took to his X (formally known as Twitter) handle and wrote, “At last!! After a 100 year wait !!! Ecstatic for the new Oscars stunt design category for the films releasing in 2027! Huge thanks to David Leitch, Chris O’Hara, and the stunt community for making this historic recognition possible, and to @TheAcademy, CEO Bill Kramer, and President Janet Yang for honoring the power of stunt work. Thrilled to see #RRRMovie’s action visual shining in the announcement!”

RRR created a heavy buzz not just in the Indian film industry but across the globe. The movie earned several prestigious international awards in several categories, including an Oscar for Best Original Song with Naatu Naatu. On Friday, The Academy honoured RRR's stunt sequence by mentioning it while announcing a new category - Stunt Design. The official Instagram page of The Academy shared a collage image featuring three movies - Everything Everywhere All at Once, RRR and Mission Impossible. The text on the image reads "Stunt Design Oscar".