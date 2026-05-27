Chunnari Chunnari Row: David Dhawan, Ramesh Turani Break Silence On Vashu Bhagnani’s Claims, Says 'We Are Lawful Owners'

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is currently in the news for all the wrong reasons. Since the makers have unveiled the trailer, the song Chunnari Chunnari has become the hot topic. Producer Vashu Bhagnani claims he has the rights to the songs Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai in the upcoming movie. The allegations made by Vashu Bhagnani are regarding the recreation and reuse of songs associated with one of his films without his consent. Bhagnani has repeatedly described the issue as an ethical matter rather than a financial dispute. However, now the Producer Ramesh Taurani, Tips and the team of filmmaker David Dhawan have broken their silence, calling it a "smear campaign driven by personal vendetta.”

'Vashu Bhagnani remains determined to spread misinformation'

On Wednesday, the makers issued a statement addressing Vashu Bhagnani's claims and stated that "It is amply clear to us that this is a smear campaign driven by personal vendetta, intended to derail the release of our film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai." They reminded that their association with Bhagnani dates back to 1995.

“When we generously offered him a 50 percent partnership and a producer credit on a project for which we had laid out all the groundwork. Coolie No. 1 went on to become a massive box office hit and gave Mr. Bhagnani a kick-start in the industry. Over the years, we continued to extend our heartfelt support and good wishes to him. It is out of respect for this long-standing relationship that we chose to remain silent until now," the statement continued.

“However, Mr. Bhagnani remains determined to spread misinformation via various platforms including social media. Suspiciously, he has also chosen to file a legal complaint in Kathihar court in Bihar - over 2000 kms away from Mumbai. He decided to take legal action against all associated with our film rather than engage in direct dialogue."

Advertisement

The statement further mentions that Taurani and David Dhawan are "deeply disheartened and disappointed" by Bhagnani's conduct and asserted that they are "lawful owners" of both songs.

"Since this matter is sub judice, this will be the only statement we shall be making at this time. We have full faith in the legal system of our country and are confident that justice will prevail. To our beloved audiences, we promise a complete David Dhawan entertainer on the 5th of June, in a cinema near you. Satyameva Jayate," concluded team Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Advertisement

All about Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai