Is Arjun Das Getting Engaged In A Private Ceremony? Actor's Team Reacts

Arjun Das is known for keeping his personal life under wraps, but time and again they always surfaces. Having said that, rumours were rife that the actor is likely to get engaged in a private ceremony. However, his publicist has refuted the rumours.

Arjun Das is not getting engaged

Arjun Das's publicist, Yuvraaj, took to his X handle and penned a note requesting people not to believe the rumours. He wrote, "Dear all, This is to clarify that there is no truth in rumours doing the rounds on actor @iam_arjundas's wedding. Request friends from the media to please check with us and verify facts before putting out such news reports."

Arjun Das was previously rumoured to be dating actress Aishwarya Lekshmi after a photo of them went viral in 2023. However, the actress later clarified that they are just good friends.

Arjun Das' work front

Arjun, who made his debut with 2012 film Perumaan and since then there is no looking back. He has worked across the Tamil and Telugu industries and earned considerable fame. He has worked in movies, such as Master, Butta Bomma, Good Bad Ugly, They Call Him OG and Bomb. Next, the actor will be seen in Con City, co-starring Anna Ben, Yogi Babu, Arul Doss and Abdul Razzak. Helmed by Harish Durairaj, the comedy entertainer will release on June 26.

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A teaser that the makers had released earlier has triggered huge interest in the film. It opens with Arjun getting threatened over the phone by a moneylender. He questions the actor on why he had stopped picking up his calls. From the phone conversation that Arjun has with this person, it becomes evident that he has fled with his family after locking his home.

On the technical front, the film has music composed by Sean Roldan and cinematography by Aravind Viswanathan. Editing for the film is by Arul Moses A, while production design is by Raj Kamal.

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