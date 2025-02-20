Citadel Makers Raj & DK Open Up About 'Working Harder And Doing Better' Amid Rumours Of Financial Fraud

Raj and DK are the renowned director duo for creating Citadel, The Family Fan and Farzi among others. Recently, they have addressed the rumours on social media surrounding financial fraud linked to their upcoming projects.

Raj and DK took to their Instagram handle and shared few snips of them and wrote in the caption, “Every now and then something happens to shake things up. And you have a choice on how to react. For us that choice of reaction has always been clear—to just put our heads down and continue doing what we have been doing. Work harder. Do better. It is also a reminder to take stock of where we are at. While we are in the midst of production on our most ambitious show yet… and fresh from completing season 3 of The Family Man… and a few more films and shows in development… we took a quick moment to contemplate, and realized we are exactly where we want to be :) Creating stories one after another, the way we want to, with the people we love to work with, and working round the clock and round the year :)”.

The caption further stated, “Shit will keep happening… someone will steal, someone will throw you under the bus, people will say what they want to… The best reaction to all of it seems to be to just keep at it. To break new ground and keep coming to you with new, original stories. That’s been the promise. We just thought we needed to take a moment to reiterate this! Next up: Rakt Brahmand on Netflix; and Gulkanda Tales and The Family Man 3 on Prime.”

Fans took to comment section and showcased their support for the Citadel makers. One user wrote, “Stay strong and keep delivering blockbuster memories”. Another user wrote, “From a cinephile, thank you for making the shows you do, and can't wait to see your work back on the big screen”. “Stay strong, sir! You're an incredible duo, no doubt that amazing things are ahead. You're truly among the best in our country”, wrote the third user.

What’s next for Raj and DK?

Raj and DK are jam-packed with their upcoming projects- Gulkanda Tales, Rakht Bramhand: The Bloody Kingdom and Family Man season 3. Aș per reports, Rakht Brahmand will revolve around power politics within a dynasty, ie, a rivalry for throne between two lead characters, played by Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ali Fazal While Wamiqa Gabbi will be playing a a significant role and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be playing the role of a princess. Not much has been revealed about Gulkanda Tales.

