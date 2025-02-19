Kareena Kapoor Is 'Embracing The Joy' After Saif Ali Khan's Brutal Attack Incident, Says 'Putting Negativity Behind'

Kareena Kapoor went through a tough phase after her husband Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder at their house on January 16. Since then, she and her family have been under constant scrutiny criticising Kareena for partying hours before the incident. Now as it's been over a month since the brutal attack on Saif, Kareena has shared a new cryptic post talking about embracing joy and putting the negativity behind.

Kareena Kapoor's cryptic post reads...

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share her photos clicked hours before attending cousin Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's mehendi ceremony. In the caption, she wrote, "After the darkness, comes the light. Putting the negativity behind and embracing the joy… celebrating love and family with my favourite people. Love conquers all."

In the photos, she can be seen turquoise blue gown, featuring slits on both sides. She accessorised her ensemble with statement earrings and sported nude makeup with kohl-rimmed eyes.

Soon after she shared the post, she got support from her industry friends, including Zoya Akhtar, Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, BFF Amrita Arora and Anita Hassanandani.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor's plus one at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's mehendi was sister Karisma Kapoor

Aadar and Alekha's mehendi is being held at the NSCI Club in Worli, Mumbai. The pre-wedding ceremony is attended by the who's who of Bollywood, including the Kapoor family. Kareena arrived with her sister Karisma, dressed in a magenta traditional ensemble. Unlike Karisma, who posed solo for the paparazzi, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress only posed with her sister and went straight inside the venue.